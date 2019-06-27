Featured Video
Video emerges of Quebec ferry crash that killed RV driver, injured passenger
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 9:44AM EDT
There is shocking video of a bizarre ferry crash that killed a Quebec man.
Surveillance cameras captured the moment an RV flew off a ramp and smashed onto the deck, just as the packed ferry was pulling out of dock in Tadoussac, about 250 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.
Eric Belec, the 40-year-old RV driver, was killed. A 40-year-old female passenger is in hospital with critical injuries.
Police believe the driver lost control because of a mechanical problem.
Watch the video here:
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec's new immigration system speeds up process for skilled workers: Jolin-Barrette
- Thieves take off with $1M in cash in DDO armoured vehicle heist
- Air Canada to buy Transat in deal valued at $520M
- Video emerges of Quebec ferry crash that killed RV driver, injured passenger
- Workers watering flowers in a downpour? Video from Cote St-Luc is not what it seems