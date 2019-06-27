

CTV Montreal





There is shocking video of a bizarre ferry crash that killed a Quebec man.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment an RV flew off a ramp and smashed onto the deck, just as the packed ferry was pulling out of dock in Tadoussac, about 250 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Eric Belec, the 40-year-old RV driver, was killed. A 40-year-old female passenger is in hospital with critical injuries.

Police believe the driver lost control because of a mechanical problem.



Watch the video here: