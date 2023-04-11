The calm after the storm: 20 C heat on the way to Montreal
Just a week after a historic storm blanketed Montreal with ice, the city is getting ready for terrasse weather with its first 20-degree temperatures of the year on the way.
The daytime high on Easter Monday climbed into the upper teens in many cities across southwestern Quebec.
Montreal recorded its warmest reading of the year, with a temperature of 18 C.
The average daytime high for April 10 is 9 C -- and even warmer weather is on the way.
Starting Thursday, the city is expecting its first 20-degree reading with a high of around 22 C.
Sunshine will accompany the warmer air into the start of the weekend, but rain is expected to move in on Sunday.
Temperatures will stay warm as the rain arrives; however, cooler air will push in early next week.
Last year, Montreal waited until May 9 for its first 20-degree temperature.
Then, just days later, the city recorded its first official heatwave with three consecutive days of 30-degree heat from May 12 to May 15.
Montreal Top Stories
WEATHER
Ukrainian prime minister expected to appeal for more aid during visit to Canada today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to meet his Ukrainian counterpart in Toronto this morning.
RCMP faces federal court challenge over dismissed harassment complaint
A Mountie is taking the national police force to court over a harassment complaint she says was improperly dismissed by the RCMP’s new independent claims system.
Canada likely 'watching anxiously from the sidelines' expert says of U.S. Pentagon leaks
A national security expert says Canada will likely wait for American security services to investigate an apparent leak of Pentagon documents that appear to detail U.S. and NATO operations in Ukraine, rather than launching a probe of its own.
Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 5
A Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing five people -- including a close friend of Kentucky's governor -- while livestreaming the attack on Instagram, authorities said.
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.
Never seen before: NASA says massive black hole leaving a trail of stars in its wake
A supermassive black hole flying through space has left behind a trail of newborn stars twice as long as the Milky Way, a phenomenon researchers say they have never seen until now.
More than half of Canadians aren't saving enough money for retirement: survey
More than half of Canadians say they don't have enough money left at the end of the month to save for retirement, a new survey says.
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
5 things to know for Tuesday, April 11, 2023
An apology from the Dalai Lama, why cottage country may not be for everyone, and whether it's actually more affordable to retire on a cruise ship.
Toronto
Blue Jays play 1st home game of the season at Rogers Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know
After playing their first 10 games of the season on the road, the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Detroit Tigers tonight at the newly-renovated Rogers Centre.
Cell service across the TTC is coming
Rogers Communications has announced its acquisition of the Canadian operations of BAI Communications, which signed the deal with the TTC in 2012 to install the infrastructure.
Toronto police to announce results of cross-border trafficking investigation
The results of a cross-border firearm trafficking investigation will be announced this morning at Toronto police headquarters.
Atlantic
Suspicious fire damages historical building at Halifax Public Gardens
The oldest part of the Halifax Public Gardens has been damaged by a suspicious fire.
'It’s an insult': Retired Mountie angered after N.S. mass shooting inquiry recommends former officers surrender their Red Serge
After spending 25 years as a frontline Mountie, Brian Carter says he and other veteran officers are angered by a recommendation calling on former officers to give up their ceremonial dress uniforms.
Maritimes set for warmest days of 2023 so far
It’s the warmest stretch of the year so far to get this week started in the Maritimes.
London
Unable to find legal location, family living in trailer moves to city park
A London family calls a parking lot near McMahen Park home after being asked to relocate their trailer from a friends driveway.
'Active incident' in Norwich
There aren't many details available but Oxford OPP are warning of an active incident in Norwich. According to a post to social media, officers are "engaged in an active incident" in the area of Dufferin Street.
St Thomas Police respond to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle
Elm Street in St. Thomas, Ont. was closed in both directions near Elmina Street for a police investigation Monday evening.
Northern Ontario
Driver on Highway 401 caught going 235km/h, drunk: OPP
A driver who was allegedly impaired and caught driving 135km/h over the speed limit on a Toronto highway has been charged.
Northern snowmobile trails close amid rising temperatures, unsafe conditions
As temperatures rise across the province, that also means the end of the sledding season in most of the northeast, with Timmins’ snowmobile club the latest to declare its trails closed for off-road vehicles.
Calgary
Calgary Flames' playoff hopes end with 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville Predators
Tommy Novak's shootout winner kept the Nashville Predators' playoff hopes alive, while the Calgary Flames' aspirations were snuffed out in yet another overtime loss Monday.
Man charged for allegedly drugging, kidnapping and sexually assaulting women
Calgary police say a Rocky View County man is facing charges for crimes targeting women working in the sex trade, the culmination of an investigation that began last month and involves the extensive search of a home just outside city limits.
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
Kitchener
'He lost everything': Guelph fire victim faces long road to recovery
A Guelph man is still recovering from burn injuries after flames broke out at his home earlier this month. He lost everything in the fire, and his siblings hope the public can help him piece his life back together.
Suspicious package detonated outside Guelph police headquarters
The Guelph Police Service detonated a suspicious package Monday morning that was left outside its headquarters on Wyndham Street.
Get out your sunscreen! Summer-like temperatures expected this week
Southern Ontario will be warming up this week and it could be a record-breaker.
Vancouver
We’ll be there': B.C. paramedics urge homeless to call for help when needed
Whether they’re in the East Hastings corridor, on the edge of city parks, or tucked into side streets, the paramedics’ union is urging Vancouver’s homeless population to call for medical help when they need it.
B.C.’s limited transportation network frustrates contestants in reality show
Ten contestants in the BBC reality show Race Across the World were blown away by British Columbia’s size and beauty, but also frustrated by its lack of long-distance ground transportation.
'They're fighters': Squamish couple injured in California hit-and-run crash
Squamish residents Kevin Gulbranson and Dayae Choi were struck in a hit-and-run incident on April 7 while vacationing in San Diego, Calif.
Edmonton
Man charged with mischief after becoming stuck inside Talus Dome
Edmonton firefighters rescued a person trapped inside the iconic Talus Dome public art installation in the river valley Sunday evening.
Windsor
The warm week in Windsor-Essex continues
The next few days in Windsor-Essex will feel like summer. The average high for this time of year is around 13 C, but temperatures in the region will be more like 22 C and upwards of 26 C.
Young Spitfires fan gets special season-end souvenir
A young Windsor Spitfires fan says he’s an even bigger fan at the close of the 2022-23 season, after star Shane Wright met with him to hand over an autographed hockey stick.
Extreme spring cleaning: Have a litter or graffiti problem? This group of volunteers can help
Residents in a downtown Windsor neighbourhood are expressing gratitude after their trash-filled alley received a make-over this long weekend.
Regina
Kim Mitchell to perform at 'Dad’s night out' Riders' home opener, several activities planned
Two days before Father’s Day, the Saskatchewan Roughriders will be putting on the ultimate ‘Dad’s night out’ for their home opener game, including a performance by Kim Mitchell.
Regina realtor fined for criticizing colleague on social media after sale falls through
A Regina realtor has agreed to pay a hefty fine after inadvertently calling out a fellow agent on social media after a sale fell through.
'This is a priority': Group advocating for universal access to contraceptives in Sask.
A group of medical students at the University of Saskatchewan are calling on the provincial government to make contraceptives available for free, under universal health care.
Ottawa
Hozier to headline CityFolk this September
CityFolk has announced its headline act for 2023. Organizers of the annual festival say award-winning Irish musician, singer, and songwriter Hozier will be performing at the festival on Sept. 17.
Manor Park school closed Tuesday due to power outage
A spokesperson for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says the outage affects a number of different areas of the school and there's no timeline yet for when the issue will be resolved.
Summer-like temperatures continue in Ottawa
It's going to be another hotter-than-average day in the capital region.
Saskatoon
Blades shut down Connor Bedard to take game seven against Pats
The Saskatoon Blades are headed to the second round of the WHL Playoffs after shutting down Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats in game seven of their first round series.
Saskatoon rejects request to create street harassment bylaw
Saskatoon councillors rejected a request to create a street harassment bylaw last week, as they look to get a better understanding of hate-motivated incidents in the city.
'It's the City of Saskatoon's fault': Watch Grade 8 students talk trash at city council
A group of Grade 8 students in Saskatoon is calling on the city to do something about the litter in their neighbourhood parks.