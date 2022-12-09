Teens who went on violent robbery spree in Montreal have been arrested: police

Montreal police (SPVM) released these surveillance images of two people suspected of multiple robberies between Dec. 3 and 5, 2022. Police say the suspects have been arrested and will face multiple charges. (Source: SPVM) Montreal police (SPVM) released these surveillance images of two people suspected of multiple robberies between Dec. 3 and 5, 2022. Police say the suspects have been arrested and will face multiple charges. (Source: SPVM)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon