MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Teen boy in critical condition after being struck by vehicle crossing the street on a scooter: Montreal police

    Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Quebec ambulance - FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    A teenage boy is in critical condition in the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his scooter in Montreal's Cartierville neighbourhood on Monday evening.

    Montreal police (SPVM) say the 14-year-old was struck at the intersection of Lachapelle and Legault streets around 6:50 p.m.

    "He was on an electric scooter heading east across Lachapelle, and a car was heading north and had a collision with the kid," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

    The boy was rushed to the hospital, and authorities fear for his life.

    Brabant said the driver was not injured and stayed on scene. There does not seem to be a criminal intent, he said.

    "At this point it's really an accident," said Brabant.

    The investigation is ongoing. 

