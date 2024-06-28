What's open/closed in Montreal on Canada Day

MONTREAL
    Monday is Canada Day (or moving day, depending on how many taped boxes are in your current residence), and many businesses and agencies will be closed.

    Here's a list of what's open and closed in Montreal on July 1.

    Open

    • Public markets, such as Atwater, Jean-Talon and Maisonneuve;
    • SAQ locations not inside malls;
    • Espace Pour la Vie locations - Biodôme, Botanical Garden, Biosphere, Insectarium and Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium;
    • The ecocentres, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
    • Gas stations;
    • Some small stores and pharmacies;
    • Montreal swimming pools, sports centres and leisure arenas will operate on specialized schedules. Check your borough's website for more information;
    • Convenience stores (dépanneurs) and small grocery stores;
    • Most restaurants and bars;
    • Waste collection services;
    • Public transit (modified schedule, see below).

    Closed

    • Banks;
    • Canada Post offices;
    • SQDC locations;
    • Courthouses;
    • Municipal points of service (ex. Montreal access bureaus, permit counters);
    • Provincial points of service (ex. SAAQs, Revenue Québec offices);
    • Federal points of service (ex. passport offices);
    • Municipal Court on Gosford Street;
    • Libraries;
    • Museums;
    • Grocery stores;
    • Shopping malls and most big box stores.

    Public transit and more

    • Société de transport de Montréal (STM) buses and Metro will run on a special holiday schedule.
    • Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL) buses will be on a Sunday schedule.
    • Société de transport de Laval (STL) buses will operate on a Sunday schedule.
    • Exo commuter trains on the Vaudreuil-Dorion line will run on a Sunday schedule, and the Saint-Jérôme line will operate on a weekend schedule.
    • There will be no service on the Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Candiac or Mascouche lines.
    • Exo bus routes will operate on a Saturday schedule.
    • Anyone requiring adapted transit will have to request all rides from 6:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
    • Regular parking restrictions and meters remain in effect.

    • Front of Pet Valu store shattered by car

