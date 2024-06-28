What's open/closed in Montreal on Canada Day

Monday is Canada Day (or moving day, depending on how many taped boxes are in your current residence), and many businesses and agencies will be closed.

Here's a list of what's open and closed in Montreal on July 1.

Open

Public markets, such as Atwater, Jean-Talon and Maisonneuve;

SAQ locations not inside malls;

Espace Pour la Vie locations - Biodôme, Botanical Garden, Biosphere, Insectarium and Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium;

The ecocentres, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Gas stations;

Some small stores and pharmacies;

Montreal swimming pools, sports centres and leisure arenas will operate on specialized schedules. Check your borough's website for more information;

Convenience stores (dépanneurs) and small grocery stores;

Most restaurants and bars;

Waste collection services;

Public transit (modified schedule, see below).

Closed

Banks;

Canada Post offices;

SQDC locations;

Courthouses;

Municipal points of service (ex. Montreal access bureaus, permit counters);

Provincial points of service (ex. SAAQs, Revenue Québec offices);

Federal points of service (ex. passport offices);

Municipal Court on Gosford Street;

Libraries;

Museums;

Grocery stores;

Shopping malls and most big box stores.

Public transit and more