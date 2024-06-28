MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Rainfall expected in Montreal for long weekend

    Rain on a window. (Image source, Pexels) Rain on a window. (Image source, Pexels)
    Share

    Significant rainfall and scattered thunderstorms are expected to hit Montreal leading up to this year's moving day.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada estimates between 20 and 40 mm of rain is expected to fall over the long weekend, particularly from Saturday afternoon to Sunday evening.

    In some areas of southern and central Quebec, rainfall could increase to 50 mm.

    "Significant ponding of water may occur on roads and soil," the agency notes. "Rain could also increase the flow and level some streams and rivers."

    The forecast for the weekend is:

    Sat., June 29: 20 C to 21 C, chance of showers

    Sun., June 30: 14 D to 23 C, chance of showers

    Mon., July 1: 14 C to 25 C, sunny

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Russia to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drones over Black Sea

    Russia's defence minister ordered officials to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drone flights over the Black Sea, the ministry said Friday, in an apparent warning that Moscow may take forceful action to ward off the American reconnaissance aircraft.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News