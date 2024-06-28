Rainfall expected in Montreal for long weekend

Significant rainfall and scattered thunderstorms are expected to hit Montreal leading up to this year's moving day.

Environment and Climate Change Canada estimates between 20 and 40 mm of rain is expected to fall over the long weekend, particularly from Saturday afternoon to Sunday evening.

In some areas of southern and central Quebec, rainfall could increase to 50 mm.

"Significant ponding of water may occur on roads and soil," the agency notes. "Rain could also increase the flow and level some streams and rivers."

The forecast for the weekend is:

Sat., June 29: 20 C to 21 C, chance of showers

Sun., June 30: 14 D to 23 C, chance of showers

Mon., July 1: 14 C to 25 C, sunny