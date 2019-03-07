

The driver of a tanker truck that flipped over on Highway 15 Wednesday morning has died, according to Urgences-Sante.

Emergency workers spent most of the morning on the scene of a crash on Highway 15, trying to extract the driver, a man in his 40's, from the vehicle.

Earlier in the morning, a spokesperson for the fire department said the driver was unconscious.

Traffic on Highway 15 has been completely shut down due to the truck, which was transporting propane.

The truck itself cannot be removed from the scene until a specialized vehicle pumps the propane out and into another specialized truck.

The tanker crashed at around 10:30 near the exit for de La Verendrye. Drivers on the highway were stuck in severe traffic as cars were rerouted through a detour going through downtown.

A spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec said the cause of the crash is not yet known.