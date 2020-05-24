MONTREAL -- Hundreds of people were back on Mount Royal on Sunday for the time honored tradition of the Tam-Tams, but like much else, it was slightly different during the COVID-19 era.

Drummers practiced physical distancing and the crowd was more spread out than in previous years.

Police were on the scene to warn against gathering too close and handed out several fines.

Sunday's Tam-Tams comes just after a photo of a Toronto park went viral. The photo showed thousands gathering in close proximity despite physical distancing measures still being in effect.