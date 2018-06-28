

The Canadian Press





A suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a 71-year-old woman in Laval, who has been on the run since Saturday, was arrested in the Lanaudiere region on Thursday morning.

Christophe Oliviera, 31, was found in a residence on 2nd Ave. in the Lac Leon area of Ste-Marcelline-de-Kildare, about 10 kilometres away from Rawdon.

The police operation took place at around 1:00 a.m. under the direction of the Laval police’s Tactical Intervention Squad. Officers from the Surete du Quebec also participated in the arrest, which occurred without violence.

On Wednesday afternoon, police revealed that Oliviera had last been seen on Saturday night in a St-Jean-de-Matha restaurant, about 20 kilometres away from the residence where he was arrested.

On Saturday, images showed Oliviera in the Cartier and Radisson metro stations.

According to police, Oliviera has a history of violence.

On Saturday, the body of the woman was found near the street in the residential Laval-Des-Rapides neighbourhood. Police said the victim and Oliviera knew each other and lived together, but were not related.