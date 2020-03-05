Suspect flees after man stabbed during altercation in Anjou
Published Thursday, March 5, 2020 1:01PM EST Last Updated Thursday, March 5, 2020 1:02PM EST
MONTREAL -- A man in his mid-20s was stabbed during an altercation in Anjou Thursday morning.
Montreal police say an argument broke out between four people on the sidewalk on Baldwin Avenue.
The victim was stabbed in the upper body by one of the men. He's expected to survive.
The suspect fled on foot.
Montreal police are investigating the incident.