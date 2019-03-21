

CTV Montreal





Two years after a seven-week-old infant died, police have determined the child was killed.

The Sureté du Quebec arrested a suspect in Charlemagne on March 20, 2019 in connection with the death of the child on March 18, 2017.

The suspect is due in court Thursday to face charges.

The child's death was not reported as a homicide at the time.

If the suspect is a family member of the deceased, their name will likely be subject to a publication ban.