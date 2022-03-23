Montreal police arson squad investigating after tow truck torched

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating after a tow truck was torched in the Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood Tuesday night.

Police and firefighters responded to a 911 call at 9:20 p.m. about a truck on fire on Perras Boulevard.

On scene, they located a towtruck that belongs to a company working exclusively in the east end.

The driver of the truck told CTV News that three other trucks were also set ablaze in the company's yard.

"There are some elements on the scene that direct to an arson," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Police have no suspects and investigators are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area and meeting with the owner of the towing company.