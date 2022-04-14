Montreal police release video footage of tow truck arson suspect

Montreal police have released video surveillance footage of a suspect wanted in a tow truck arson investigation and are asking the public to help identify him.

Around 3:10 a.m. on April 10, a suspect entered the property of Remorquage Météor, a local tow truck operator north of Saint-Michel, and cut the fence before fleeing, police said in a news release issued on Thursday.

"This event is part of a series of arson attacks targeting the company Remorquage Météor," police said. "The information collected so far tends to show that these fires are the result of a sharing of towing territories on the island of Montreal."

Police say the suspect in the video is a man in his 30s of average height, who wears glasses. He wore a dark hoodie, a dark coat, possibly a motorcycle jacket with exposed shoulder seams and a strip of fabric at the bottom, dark pants and work boots with black soles.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call their local police station or make an anonymous report by calling Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.