Green will be in the spotlight Sunday afternoon in downtown Montreal as the 195th St. Patrick's Day parade, feting the city's Irish community, gets underway.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to line the streets for the parade.

The parade will exceptionally take place on De Maisonneuve Boulevard West, because of major work being done on Sainte-Catherine Street.

It will take off at noon at the intersection of City Council Street, and head west to Mackay Street. It will then continue south to René-Lévesque Boulevard.

The parade includes 20 floats, 25 fanfares and more than 4000 participants. Mayor Valérie Plante will be part of the head procession.

The Montreal Parade is the oldest Saint-Patrick's day celebration in Canada.