

CTV Montreal





Sun Youth may have to move.

The charity has been renting space from Montreal's largest school board, the Commission Scolaire de Montreal, for decades but that may come to an end in the next 18 months.

Faced with a looming demand for space because of an anticipated influx of 1,000 pupils in the years to come, as well as the need to conduct repairs on the building used by the FACE school.

Commissioners will vote at their next meeting, on Dec. 20, whether or not to cancel Sun Youth's lease of the former Baron Byng high school at Rachel and St. Urbain.

Ernest Rosa, the property manager for Sun Youth, has known about the possible move for several months.

He's been scouting other locations but hopes the CSDM will allow Sun Youth to remain in its current location, even if students move in.

"That would probably be our best-case scenario in terms security and staying in the area because that's one other thing our founders have told us, they want to stay in the area so we really want to stay in the Plateau. Our three buirdings that we've housed in over the years have all been in the Plateau area," said Rosa.

Sun Youth was established in 1954 and has been in its current locale since 1981.

The charity is currently in the process of preparing Christmas baskets with food and gifts for those in need, which is another reason it hopes to remain in place.

"It's very centralized so all our clients have easy access between metro and buses," said Rosa.

He added that the building itself is in poor shape, so if Sun Youth has to move it would be an opportunity to find a structure in better condition.