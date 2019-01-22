

CTV Montreal





Emergency responders rushed to an elementary school in Montreal East Tuesday morning after a classroom of students and a teacher complained of headaches and nausea.

Officials say carbon monoxide was not the cause of the situation at Ecole Saint-Octave, as was the case at a school in LaSalle last week.

“No chemical products were the cause, but around 20 children were (incapacitated) by something,” said Benoit Garneau, chief of operations for Urgences-Sante.

At the moment, responders believe the students – more than 20 of them – as well as the teacher, were overcome by odours from an oil refinery in the area that may have entered into the classroom through the ventilation system, but that theory has not yet been confirmed.

“We don’t know what exactly is the cause. We heard it’s possible that sulfur in the air came in through the ventilation system. It was confined to the room,” said Garneau

The victims were treated on site and there are no major illnesses.

“They had nausea, headaches, but they won’t be transported to the hospital,” said Garneau.

No evacuation was required.

“Some kids are now in the gym, others are with their parents who came to get them,” added Garneau, who said it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

“It’s better to be on high alert, only to make sure everything is okay, and that’s what’s going on right now,” he said.