Following the carbon monoxide leak that sent dozens of students and staff to hospital this week, the provincial government is going to make CO detectors mandatory in schools.

Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge announced Friday that the province is taking steps to require schools and school boards to install carbon monoxide detectors.

"Each building will have to acquire them immediately. Air quality tests and heating system tests will also be required," said Roberge.

Quebec's building code does not require carbon monoxide detectors, although they are recommended in buildings that have oil, natural gas, or wood-burning heating.

Roberge said he urges all schools and buildings to acquire the equipment immediately, and not wait for the official notice of a regulation change.

On Monday, Jan. 14, nine students collapsed because of a carbon monoxide leak at Ecole des Decouvreurs school in the Montreal neighbourhood of LaSalle.

More than 40 people were taken to hospital to be treated for CO poisoning, and one child remained in intensive care on Friday morning.

Firefighters said the problem was caused by a heating system that released carbon monoxide into the school, and that when they arrived CO levels were five times the level that usually triggers an evacuation.

Officials from the Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board said there were carbon monoxide detectors inside the school and that they had been tested in October.