Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac ready to stop residents if they obstruct dike construction
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 1:10PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 4, 2019 1:30PM EDT
The town of Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac said it will take legal action against some of its residents if it has to.
Some people are refusing to let workers build a new dike in the town; homeowners say the new structure would destroy their waterfront view.
The issue arose in a heated meeting in the town Tuesday after city council passed a resolution to take action against anyone who prevents the work from being carried out.
Thousands were forced from their homes in the spring after the town's dike burst.