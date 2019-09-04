

CTV Montreal





The town of Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac said it will take legal action against some of its residents if it has to.

Some people are refusing to let workers build a new dike in the town; homeowners say the new structure would destroy their waterfront view.

The issue arose in a heated meeting in the town Tuesday after city council passed a resolution to take action against anyone who prevents the work from being carried out.



Thousands were forced from their homes in the spring after the town's dike burst.