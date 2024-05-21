Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Montreal
There is a severe thunderstorm watch in place for the Montreal and Laval areas, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada Tuesday.
"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," the agency notes. " Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road."
The department adds that people should avoid doing "water-related activities" as they may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind.
"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors," Environment and Climate Change Canada stresses.
Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.
Toronto
'It was bad': Fireworks fight breaks out in Toronto
Residents in the Christie Pits area are voicing concern after a wild fireworks fight erupted in their neighbourhood on Victoria Day, with young people shooting off fireworks across Bloor Street as cars and pedestrians passed by.
Toronto man allegedly stole nearly $40K in series of renovation frauds, police allege
A man in his 20s has been arrested after allegedly stealing nearly $40,000 in a series of renovation frauds across the Toronto area.
Altercation over fireworks led to stabbing at Toronto waterfront: police
An altercation over fireworks led to a stabbing at Toronto's waterfront late Monday night, Toronto police say.
Ottawa
Man sentenced for 2019 murder of Ottawa hip-hop artist Markland Campbell
Donald Musselman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years after he was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a hip-hop artist Markland Campbell in 2019.
OC Transpo to suspend east-end LRT service tonight as inspections continue at St. Laurent station
OC Transpo will be suspending east-end service this evening to complete remedial work to the damaged concrete roof slab that has kept St. Laurent station closed since Friday, but remains confident the service can return to normal Wednesday.
Here's what you need to know about Ottawa's new 3-item garbage limit
Ottawa residents have four months to adjust their garbage disposal habits before a new three-garbage item limit is imposed on curbside waste this fall.
Atlantic
Masstown, N.S., man facing child pornography, bestiality charges
A 25-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing several child pornography and bestiality charges.
N.B. man, 21, dies after vehicle collides with moose: RCMP
Police say a 21-year-old man has died after a vehicle he was driving collided with a moose in northern New Brunswick early Monday morning.
Warm May week ahead with periods of showers, chance of thunderstorms for the Maritimes
There will be periods of showers and possible thunderstorms across the Maritimes this week.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. town looking at tiny homes to address housing crisis
The Town of Blind River is looking at using tiny homes to create smaller and more affordable housing in the community.
One person killed in Hwy. 17 crash in northwest Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden are investigating a fatal commercial motor vehicle collision that took place Monday morning on Highway 17.
Three new fires reported in northern Ontario
Three new wildland fires were reported in the Northeast Region on Monday, according to Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.
London
St. Thomas woman fears being 'boxed in' by Volkswagen construction
Majorie Nowlan, 87, resides within sight of the future Volkswagen battery plant. But unlike most of the neighbours, her land wasn’t bought out.
One person dead following long weekend crash near Durham, Ont.
Police say an 18-year-old man from South Bruce has died following a crash near Durham.
Weekend theft leads to arrest in north London
Around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, police were notified by an alarm monitoring centre of the incident in the area of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.
Kitchener
Developing
Developing One person in hospital following overnight shooting in Kitchener: police
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a reported Victoria Day shooting in Kitchener.
Man charged following disturbance inside Kitchener courthouse
A man has been charged with forcible confinement after Waterloo Regional Police were called to investigate a disturbance that took place inside the Kitchener courthouse.
Man breaks into business, locks himself inside: Guelph police
A Guelph man is facing charges after police say he accidentally locked himself inside a west-end business for more than three hours, after breaking into it.
Windsor
Murder of former Windsorite solved after nearly 50 years by Alberta law enforcement
Melissa Rehorek, 20, was killed in September 1976 in Calgary.
Suspect charged after stabbing on University Avenue
Windsor police have charged a 25-year-old man after a stabbing on University Avenue over the weekend.
Damage estimated at $600,000 after east Windsor fire
Two people have been displaced after a fire in east Windsor.
Barrie
Long-time Bradford couple found dead inside home in murder-suicide, police say
Police are providing more details about two people found dead inside a Bradford West Gwillimbury home last week.
School bus with students onboard becomes entangled in overhead lines
A busload of children heading to Hyde Park Public School in Barrie had an unexpected delay Tuesday morning when their school bus became entangled in overhead wires.
3D printed gun with expanded clip seized in traffic stop on Highway 400
Multiple charges were laid against a 19-year-old man after police found a homemade firearm during a traffic stop in the Township of King.
Vancouver
'Uncharted territory': Housing a top election issue in B.C. by significant margin, poll suggests
With less than five months until B.C.'s next provincial election, a new poll suggests housing is the key issue many voters are focusing on.
B.C. weather: Snow advisory on some highways, rain for Vancouver
Drivers travelling along some mountain highway passes in southern B.C. are being warned to expect snow Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
4 Indian nationals accused of killing B.C. Sikh activist to appear in court Tuesday
Four Indian nationals accused in the murder of British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar are all due in court Tuesday.
'We were close': Vancouver Canucks eliminated from Stanley Cup playoffs
A 3-2 defeat by the Edmonton Oilers Monday night ended the playoff run for the Vancouver Canucks.
Winnipeg
Online threat made against Winnipeg school, police investigating
A Winnipeg school is working with Winnipeg police after a “threatening message” was posted online.
'A special bird': The unbreakable bond between purple martins and humans
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
City calling on Point Douglas community to have a say in neighbourhood’s future
Point Douglas residents have a chance to weigh in on the future of their neighbourhood.
Calgary
Inflation slows in Alberta, but rent increases at higher rate than national average
Despite inflation slowing in Alberta, the province's rent prices have increased by nearly twice the national average.
Man walks into Calgary hospital with gunshot wounds
Calgary police are investigating after a man arrived at a northeast hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.
Edmonton
UCP youth dance cancelled amidst criticism
A dance for people aged 14 to 25 by the United Conservative Party Lacombe-Ponoka constituency association appears to have been cancelled.
Amanda Marshall, Down With Webster, Death From Above 1979 and more to play KDays 2024
Canadian artists will take centre stage this July at KDays Music Fest.
Regina
Workplace death reported at Nutrien Potash mine near Rocanville, Sask.
An employee at Nutrien's potash operation near Rocanville, Sask. was killed over the weekend, according to the company.
Motorcyclist killed in weekend collision in Moose Jaw
A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving an SUV in east Moose Jaw, according to the city's police service.
Funnel clouds possible for parts of Sask. Tuesday
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special weather statement for Regina and other parts of the province advising of possible funnel clouds on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon can expect more rainy days this week, with a risk of funnel clouds on Tuesday
Saskatoon residents can expect a week of cool and unsettled weather with a chance of showers most days.
Court eases internet restrictions for Sask. man who matched with a 15-year-old girl on Tinder
A Saskatchewan man who had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder successfully appealed to shorten release conditions barring him from online dating.
Nearly half of Sask. Party members elected in 2020 will not be on the ballot in 2024
There's bound to be many new faces in the province's legislature later this year. Nearly half of Saskatchewan Party members elected in 2020 will not be representing the party on the ballot this fall.