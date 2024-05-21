MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Montreal

    FILE PHOTO (David Jeanty/CTV Viewer) FILE PHOTO (David Jeanty/CTV Viewer)
    Share

    There is a severe thunderstorm watch in place for the Montreal and Laval areas, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada Tuesday.

    "Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," the agency notes. " Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road."

    The department adds that people should avoid doing "water-related activities" as they may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind.

    "Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors," Environment and Climate Change Canada stresses.

    Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?

    Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News