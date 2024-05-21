Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Montreal

There is a severe thunderstorm watch in place for the Montreal and Laval areas, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada Tuesday.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," the agency notes. " Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road."

The department adds that people should avoid doing "water-related activities" as they may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind.

"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors," Environment and Climate Change Canada stresses.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.