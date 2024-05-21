MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Boeing anchors new $415M ‘innovation zone’ in Montreal area

    The Quebec government announces the creation of an aerospace innovation zone covering Longueuil, Mirabel and Montreal. (Kelly Greig/CTV News) The Quebec government announces the creation of an aerospace innovation zone covering Longueuil, Mirabel and Montreal. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)
    Share

    Boeing Co. is expanding its sizeable footprint in Canada, becoming the anchor tenant of a new innovation centre in the Montreal area.

    At an annual aerospace conference in the city Tuesday, the plane maker announced contributions of $240 million to the aero hub, bolstering its presence in a country where it counts more than 500 suppliers.

    The commitment makes up a big slice of the $330 million in investments from more than a dozen companies for the zone, centred around three hubs in the suburbs of Longueuil and Mirabel as well as the Montreal borough of Saint-Laurent.

    Quebec Premier François Legault says the government will inject an additional $85 million in funding to help launch the aerospace hot spot, with drones and decarbonization as key areas of research and commercialization.

    Elements of the innovation hub — the fourth one announced by the Legault government — include a new development centre, aircraft research and training programs.

    Despite the pledge by Boeing, the company continues to generate anxiety among some Canadian airlines due to production delays set off by the midflight blowout of a door plug in January.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?

    Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News