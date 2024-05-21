MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Child dies after being found in residential pool

    A lifebuoy is seen floating in a swimming pool. (Source: PIXABAY/Ninita_7) A lifebuoy is seen floating in a swimming pool. (Source: PIXABAY/Ninita_7)
    Share

    A two-year-old child is dead after being found unconscious in a residential swimming pool in the municipality of Saint-Apollinaire, in Quebec's Chaudière-Appalaches region.

    Quebec provincial police confirmed the death, saying an investigation remains underway in collaboration with the coroner's office.

    Monday, Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police officers were called to assist paramedics after the child was found in cardiorespiratory arrest.

    First responders attempted to resuscitate the child, who was then transported to hospital, according to SQ spokesperson Élizabeth Marquis-Guy.

    Police would not confirm if the pool was surrounded by a fence or safety gate.

    -- with files from The Canadian Press.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?

    Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News