Child dies after being found in residential pool

A two-year-old child is dead after being found unconscious in a residential swimming pool in the municipality of Saint-Apollinaire, in Quebec's Chaudière-Appalaches region.

Quebec provincial police confirmed the death, saying an investigation remains underway in collaboration with the coroner's office.

Monday, Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police officers were called to assist paramedics after the child was found in cardiorespiratory arrest.

First responders attempted to resuscitate the child, who was then transported to hospital, according to SQ spokesperson Élizabeth Marquis-Guy.

Police would not confirm if the pool was surrounded by a fence or safety gate.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.