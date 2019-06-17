

CTV Montreal





The provincial government won't allow victims of this spring's floods to rebuild their damaged homes – with the exception of Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac residents.

The government is set to announce special planning zones for more than 800 municipalities. Homes that have lost more than half their value will not be rebuilt as the government revises the zones.

“We need this time to have reflection, to think about what we will be able to do on those territories that were flooded in 2017, 2019. Also, and to see how we can manage and plan our future developments?” said Environment Minister Benoit Charette.

More than 6,000 residents of Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac were forced to evacuate their homes after a dike burst during the flooding. They have been excluded from the moratorium.