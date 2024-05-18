Music rings out through NDG neighbourhood as Montreal Porchfest kicks off

The sounds of some of Montreal's best music acts rang through the streets of the Notre-Dame-de-Grace (NDG) neighbourhood as the 2024 Porchfest (Balconfete) kicked off for the May long weekend.

Organizers promised hundreds of bands would be set up throughout the streets of the Montreal neighbourhood to play shows free of charge.

"It's not prissy. It's just really cool and down to earth and for a good cause," said Lisa "Dee" Perusse of the Poptones Vocal Ensemble.

A map of the show locations is available here.

Proceeds from the 2024 edition go towards The Rise, a woman's centre in NDG.