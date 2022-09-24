St-Pierre Plamondon waiting for PCR test reults before resuming campaign

Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said he feels fine, but is waiting for the results of a negative PCR COVID-19 test before resuming his campaign activities.

St-Pierre Plamondon suspended his activities Friday due to flu-like symptoms. Two COVID-19 rapid tests came back negative, and a third test taken this morning produced the same result.

The party leader is nevertheless awaiting confirmation from a PCR test before resuming operations.

"As a precautionary measure, we will wait for the PCR to come back before formally resuming campaigning," he said at a press scrum in Longueuil. "As you can see, I'm doing better."

Leaders from Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) and Québec solidaire have also suspended their activities in the wake of Hurricane Fiona, which is fast-approaching eastern Quebec, including the Magdalen Islands. The PQ leader says he will monitor the situation throughout the day.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on Sept. 24, 2022.