Parti Quebecois leader isolating with flu-like symptoms

Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he is pausing his campaign after developing flu-like symptoms.

St-Pierre Plamondon said on Twitter he has tested negative for COVID-19 twice but is isolating as a precaution.

The announcement comes one day after a televised leaders debate that saw the five main party leaders in relatively close contact.

Meanwhile, Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault says he will visit Les Iles-de-la-Madeleine, Que., a small archipelago in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, after the passage of hurricane Fiona, which is supposed to make landfall this weekend.

Legault said during a campaign stop in Laval, Que., near Montreal, that residents of Les Iles-de-la-Madeleine and of coastal regions in the province should prepare for the worst.

Quebec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is to hold a news conference this morning in Montreal and participate in other events in the city.

Liberal party Leader Dominique Anglade is also starting her day in Montreal before heading to the Outaouais region, in western Quebec, where she is to visit the municipalities of Cantley and Wakefield, and then Gatineau.

Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Eric Duhaime is holding a campaign rally this evening in Levis, Que., on the south shore of Quebec City -- the region where his party enjoys some of its strongest support.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2022.