Legault suspends election campaign 'until further notice' due to Hurricane Fiona
Outgoing Quebec Premier François Legault said he is suspending his campaign "until further notice" as his government is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Fiona, which is headed for eastern Quebec.
Environment Canada meteorologists have said the powerful storm could cause "extreme and even dangerous" weather conditions for the Magdalen Islands, as well as the eastern Gaspé Peninsula and the Lower North Shore, as the system heads straight for Atlantic Canada.
As the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) leader wrapped up day 26 of the election campaign, Legault said in a tweet Friday evening that he was also cancelling his campaign activities scheduled for Saturday.
"Hurricane Fiona appears to be heading straight for the Islands. We hope for the best, but the whole government is ready," Legault wrote.
"Know that all of Quebec is with you."
Legault said he was in contact with his deputy premier and the government's secretary general as they monitor the storm.
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, co-spokesperson for Québec solidaire (QS), said in a tweet that he is cancelling a press conference scheduled for Saturday and that he will "reassess our schedule as the situation evolves."
BRACING FOR 'HISTORIC STORM'
By Friday night, parts of Nova Scotia and P.E.I. were already plunged into darkness as thousands of homes and business lost power due to high winds.
"It’s certainly going to be a historic, extreme event for Eastern Canada," said Bob Robichaud, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, on Friday.
The hurricane left almost one million homes and businesses without power in Puerto Rico as of Friday morning as it continued to track north up the Atlantic. On Friday, the entirety of Nova Scotia and P.E.I. were under hurricane warnings. Parts of New Brunswick and Labrador are also under a hurricane warning. In Nova Scotia, upwards of 200 millimetres of rain is expected by Saturday.
In eastern Quebec, the most intense weather conditions are expected to be felt Friday night into Saturday evening on the Magdalen Islands and the eastern tip of the Gaspé Peninsula.
Weather warnings issued by Environment Canada for the Magdalen Islands said wind speeds could reach up to 150 km/h in the hardest-hit areas that could cause "widespread damage."
Shorelines in the area could see waves between six and eight metres tall.
"Similar storms in the past have resulted in prolonged utility outages, hazardous driving conditions and toppling of high-sided vehicles," the weather agency said.
"High winds may cause downed trees or toss loose objects."
The Lower North Shore will be hit hardest by the storm beginning Saturday morning into Sunday morning.
The CAQ chief was the second party leader to announce he was temporarily pausing his campaign. Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said Friday he was experiencing "flu-like symptoms" and was suspending his campaign to recover.
With files from The Canadian Press
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Wind from 'very powerful' Fiona knocks out power to homes in Nova Scotia, P.E.I.
High winds knocked out power in thousands of homes in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. Friday night as people in Atlantic Canada began feeling the wrath of Fiona.
WATCH LIVE | Tracking Hurricane Fiona's path as it hurtles toward Atlantic Canada
CTV News has launched a live tracker of Hurricane Fiona, which is expected to make landfall in Canada on Saturday morning.
Watch ship 'trying to beat' rough seas as Hurricane Fiona approaches
New video from a ship off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador shows the choppy conditions on the Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Fiona approaches.
Hurricane Fiona's potential destructive power shown in five graphics
Hurricane Fiona is heading to Atlantic Canada, likely to leave a path of heavy rain, strong winds, power outages and flooding in its wake. CTVNews.ca shows five graphics that demonstrate its destructive potential.
What will happen to the wild horses impacted by Hurricane Fiona?
Shaggy, long-maned wild horses grazing freely on the sandy grasslands of the crescent-shaped Sable Island in the North Atlantic are expected to come under the swipe of a powerful storm forecast to hit eastern Canada this weekend.
Hurricane Fiona: Why the storm's rare left hook is taking it straight to the Maritimes
One reason why Hurricane Fiona is already being labelled a ‘historical storm’ for Eastern Canada is because of its unusual left hook. Tracking for the storm released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that, once it passes the 40th parallel north, its trajectory appears to veer slightly left, taking it straight to Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
Storm pounds Japan with rain, leaving landslides in its wake
Tropical Depression Talas unleashed fierce rainfall Saturday in parts of Japan, setting off landslides, halting trains and killing a man after he crashed his car into a pond.
QAnon follower who chased officer convicted in Jan. 6 trial
An Iowa man was convicted Friday of charges that he led a crowd of rioters in chasing a U.S. Capitol police officer up a staircase and accosting other officers guarding the Senate, one of the most harrowing scenes of the mob's attack that day.
More than half of younger Canadians need an inheritance for financial goals: survey
A new online survey has found that more than half of Gen Z and millennial Canadians, at 55 per cent, have indicated needing a financial inheritance to reach their financial goals, including staying personally afloat, buying a house or having a child.
Toronto
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.
-
Subway billboards tell Torontonians to leave and get a 'bigger house' in Alberta
A series of billboards at one of Toronto’s busiest subway stations is directly targeting the frustrations of young people living in the city by offering an alternative – Alberta.
-
Homicide unit investigating after female found dead in Vaughan house fire
York Regional Police have launched a homicide investigation after a female was found dead in a house fire in Vaughan.
Atlantic
-
Fiona closes in, hurricane and tropical storm warnings in effect
Hurricane Fiona approaches the Maritimes, with landfall forecast for eastern Nova Scotia early Saturday morning.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Wind from 'very powerful' Fiona knocks out power to homes in Nova Scotia, P.E.I.
High winds knocked out power in thousands of homes in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. Friday night as people in Atlantic Canada began feeling the wrath of Fiona.
-
How Maritime emergency officials are readying for Hurricane Fiona's imminent impact
As Hurricane Fiona continues to pick up speed moving toward Atlantic Canada, emergency management offices (EMOs) across the region are working with community partners to help keep residents safe during the storm.
London
-
What London residents need to know about getting the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose
Starting Monday, Sept. 26 Ontarians aged 18 and older will be eligible to receive the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose.
-
Sign burned and campaigns attacked: Local election race takes ugly turn
The municipal election campaign in London has taken yet another ugly turn, on multiple fronts.
-
High School Project returns live at the Grand Theatre
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Grand Theatre’s High School Project has returned for its 24th season.
Northern Ontario
-
Encampment under the overpass in Timmins cleared out again
The City of Timmins sent in crews to clean up the encampment area under the overpass on Algonquin Boulevard on Friday morning.
-
Childcare wait lists long -- and getting longer -- in the Sault
As the promised $10-a-day daycare program is rolled out, there are 1,500 children on a waitlist for childcare in the Sault.
-
Remains found of Chapleau man who disppeared while canoeing on Ruth Lake
The remains of a 74-year-old man from Chapleau have been recovered after he went missing on Ruth Lake, located about 15 kilometres south of the community.
Calgary
-
Senior dies after 'physical confrontation' with police in Sundre
Alberta's police watchdog has been called in after a senior died following a physical confrontation with Mounties at a Sundre hospital.
-
Child falls from fourth-floor balcony in southeast Calgary
A girl fell from a fourth-floor balcony of an apartment complex in southeast Calgary Friday.
-
Alberta Municipalities convention wraps with words from Kenney, Notley
Alberta's outgoing premier and the leader of the provincial opposition party each had the ears of hundreds of municipal heads in Calgary on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Lucas Shortreed remembered as 'happy outgoing kid' by friend
In the decade and a half since Lucas Shortreed was killed in a hit and run, Jesse Matthews says he never lost hope someone would be charged in his friends death.
-
Accused in Lucas Shortreed case granted bail
The two people charged in connection to the death of Lucas Shortreed have been granted bail.
-
Galt Country Club mourns general manager killed in crash
Those who knew Brian Jolley say he brought a smile and infectious personality wherever he went.
Vancouver
-
Man who chased Vancouver woman also threatened to 'kill children' in a park, witnesses say
Two Vancouver mothers say the same man who chased and yelled at a woman in Yaletown this week also threatened to "kill children" in a nearby park that same afternoon. But when they called 911 for help, they say, no officers arrived.
-
Will they or won't they? Policing in Surrey a political football
The ongoing battle over the Surrey police transition could become more complicated – and may have other cities thinking twice before considering a similar move – after a mayoral candidate pledged to wind back the clock if she’s elected.
-
Months-long waits for breast biopsies 'unacceptable,' says B.C. doctor
A B.C. doctor is sounding the alarm, saying women are waiting months for biopsies to determine if they have breast cancer.
Edmonton
-
Bear Clan asked to apologize for 'attack' on officer not involved in EPS shove incident
The leader of the Edmonton Police Association wants an apology from the local Bear Clan after a video the group posted accused a police officer of brutality during an arrest he was not involved in.
-
Man busted doing 185 km/hr near Fort Saskatchewan: RCMP
A 58-year-old Edmonton man was arrested Friday morning after RCMP say he was caught driving 85 kilometers over the speed limit near Fort Saskatchewan.
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.
Windsor
-
Muscle cars and SUV to join Pacifica at Windsor Assembly: Auto analyst
An auto analyst specializing in vehicle forecasting expects the Dodge Challenger and Charger, along with the new Chrysler Airflow will be built at Windsor Assembly Plant.
-
Jury returns with 9 recommendations following inquest into death of Matthew Mahoney
A coroner’s inquest into the death of a Windsor man who was shot by police concluded Friday with the jury making several recommendations for police, hospital and government in their verdict.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital now offering fentanyl test strips
As the opioid crisis continues in Windsor-Essex with an increasing number of visits to hospital emergency departments each year, Windsor Regional Hospital is now offering fentanyl test strips to curb misuse or overdose.
Regina
-
Suspect, 13, in custody following lockdown at Regina high school: police
A youth is in custody after a report of a firearm prompted a lockdown at F.W. Johnson Collegiate on Friday morning.
-
Sask. pastor under investigation following online harassment allegations
Lutheran Church-Canada is investigating a Saskatchewan pastor following allegations that he used an anonymous Twitter account to harass a Saskatoon blogger
-
Mixed reviews over proposed fire station in southeast Regina
There were mixed reviews following an information session on Thursday to discuss the potential location of a new fire station in southeast Regina.
Ottawa
-
Judge orders eviction of Freedom Convoy-affiliated group from Ottawa church
The head of a group with ties to the Freedom Convoy says they are planning to leave an Ottawa church after a judge ordered the group can be evicted.
-
Pembroke, Ont. woman, 99, on years-long waitlist for long-term care
Norma Mullen is on a waitlist at a long-term care home after falling and breaking her hip, but has been told the wait for a bed could be years.
-
FROST ADVISORY
FROST ADVISORY | Frost advisory in effect for Ottawa and the region
A frost advisory is in effect for Ottawa, with temperatures expected to fall near the freezing mark Friday night.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. pastor under investigation following online harassment allegations
Lutheran Church-Canada is investigating a Saskatchewan pastor following allegations that he used an anonymous Twitter account to harass a Saskatoon blogger
-
Police searching for woman missing from healing lodge
Police are searching for a woman who has gone missing from a healing lodge south east of Maple Creek.
-
Search continues for Sask. pastor named in lawsuit who authored spanking handbook
The plaintiffs who filed a $25-million lawsuit earlier this summer have been unable to find the former pastor at the centre of it.