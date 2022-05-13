SQ takes over investigation of Laval drive-by shooting that killed 28-year-old man, seriously injured nephew

Quebec provincial police are taking over the investigation into a drive-by shooting in Laval last weekend that killed a 28-year-old man and seriously injured his teenage nephew visiting from the U.S.

Junior Lemoyne Printemps was driving a car on Curé-Labelle Boulevard in Laval's Chomedey district around 1 a.m. after a birthday party with out-of-town relatives when the vehicle was riddled with bullets. The gunfire tore through the body of 14-year-old Sandrick Jorcelin and grazed two other passengers inside.

Jorcelin, who is from Massachusetts and was visiting family in Quebec, survived the unprovoked attack, but his uncle died from his injuries.

The Laval police officer who saved the young boy after the shooting paid him a visit while he was still in Montreal's Sacré-Cœur hospital recovering from serious injuries. He was airlifted from Montreal to a hospital in Boston Thursday evening.

"He's in pain, but he's happy to be back home," Ricardo Jorcelin, the teen's father, told CTV News on Friday.

The Sûreté du Québec said Friday in a news release it is taking over the case and working alongside Laval police to solve the homicide.

"Certain information gathered by investigators leads them to believe that this event could be linked to members of organized crime," the SQ said in the release. Police did not release any further information about their investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Laval police have been dealing with multiple recent episodes of gun violence in the past several days. On Tuesday, a 33-year-old man was shot in another drive-by shooting not far from the one that played out on the weekend.

The man was shot in the lower body in broad daylight while on Beauregard Street near Normandin Street, as in the Chomedey district of the city.

On Thursday, the police service said they arrested a 25-year-old man and seized two vehicles "related to the events of urban gun violence of the last few days" after officers conducted a series of raids in Laval and Terrebonne.

Officers also seized a large cache of ammunition, cash, and a handgun.