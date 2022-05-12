Police raids underway in Laval, one arrest and two vehicles seized

At least one person was arrested and two vehicles were seized in Laval Thursday as police carried out searches related to recent episodes of gun violence.

Police notified the press of the raids shortly after 11 a.m. without providing details on which episodes of violence they were investigating. The Montreal area is undergoing an especially violent period, with several shooting victims reported in the last four days in Laval alone.

Over the weekend, a 14-year-old boy was caught in a spray of bullets in a drive-by shooting outside of a birthday party on Cure-Labelle Blvd. A 28-year-old, who was in the car which came under attack, was killed.

The 14-year-old was sent to hospital.

On Wednesday, a 33-year-old man was shot and killed in broad daylight on Beauregard Street near Normandin Street in the Chomedey district of the city.