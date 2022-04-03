Snowmobiler struck and killed while crossing Quebec's Highway 155

(Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash) (Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine accuses retreating Russians of civilian massacre

Ukraine's troops found brutalized bodies with bound hands, gunshot wounds to the head and signs of torture after Russian soldiers withdrew from the outskirts of Kyiv, authorities said Sunday, sparking new calls for a war crimes investigation and sanctions against Russia.

A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Shanghai lockdown triggers complaints as COVID-19 cases rise

COVID-19 cases in China's largest city of Shanghai are still rising with millions isolated at home under a sweeping lockdown, as the draconian 'zero tolerance' approach to the pandemic increasingly draws complaints from residents fed up with the restrictions.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon