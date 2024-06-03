Cyndi Lauper to launch farewell tour in Montreal in October

Singer Cyndi Lauper will launch her farewell tour in Montreal in October.

Lauper will kick off a 23-show run at Montreal's Bell Centre on Oct. 18.

The tour, entitled "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" after one of her most famous songs, also includes a stop in Toronto on Oct. 20.

She will then travel across the U.S., before concluding the tour in Chicago on Dec. 5.

The tour coincides with the launch of a documentary on the 70-year-old artist's career. The feature film "The Canary Sings" will be broadcast from Tuesday on the Paramount + platform.

Lauper's career exploded in the 1980s, with hits "Time after Time" and "She Bops," songs she co-wrote, in addition to the mega-hit "Girls Just Want to Have Fun."

She also contributed to the musical "Kinky Boots," which won six Tony Awards in 2013. Lauper picked up the award for Best Original Score.

The artist was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015, and her album "She's so Unusual" was added to the Library of Congress's National Recording Registry in 2018.