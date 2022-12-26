Snow-removal to start Monday and Tuesday night in parts of Montreal
After Montreal was hit with a fresh layer of snow over the weekend, several boroughs will launch removal operations Monday and Tuesday night.
"The last four days brought a lot of centimetres of snow for the north and the east part of the island. So, because the storm hit the island in different ways, we're allowing the boroughs to launch a [loading] operation," explained city spokesperson Sabourin.
These boroughs are:
- Anjou
- Plateau-Mont-Royal
- Montreal-North
- Outremont
- Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles
- Saint-Laurent
- Saint-Léonard,
- Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension
- Ahuntsic-Cartierville
- Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
- Pierrefonds-Roxboro
- Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie
"There was a lot to do in the last four days. Our crews were [on] stand-by, plowing the snow away, dealing with those freezing temperatures," said Sabourin, noting that icy sidewalks are under control so far.
The city is reminding residents to respect parking restrictions, clear the sidewalks of garbage bins, and park vehicles roughly 30 cm from the curb with the mirrors folded to allow crews to plow the sidewalk.
Montrealers are also cautioned to be extra vigilant around snow-removal vehicles, which have large blind spots.
Click here to learn more about snow removal in Montreal.
