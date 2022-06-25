Sky lights up as fireworks festival returns to Montreal

Sky lights up as fireworks festival returns to Montreal

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver's English Bay Barge still hasn't budged

A barge that ran aground near Vancouver's English Bay last year quickly became an accidental attraction, drawing selfie-seekers and inspiring T-shirt designs. But after seven months, residents seem to have grown weary of its hulking presence on the shoreline.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon