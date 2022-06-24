Quebec's St-Jean Baptiste Day celebrations return after pandemic hiatus

Quebec residents will be celebrating the provincial St-Jean Baptiste Day in-person today for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel most festivities over the past two years.

Celebrations for the 188th edition kicked off with major concerts in Quebec City and Montreal on Thursday evening, where thousands of attendees sported the province's official blue and white colours.

About 5,000 activities across 650 locales in Quebec are planned for the long weekend, including several musical performances from the province's top talent.

Simon Bissonnette, president of organizer Mouvement national des Quebecoises et Quebecois, says this year's holiday feels like a family reunion due to the lifting of public health protocols meant to protect against COVID-19.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault posted a video on Twitter earlier today showing himself humming "Gens du pays" by Quebec Nationalist songwriter Gilles Vigneault, which is frequently sung during birthday celebrations.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also issued a statement in which he celebrated his Quebec heritage and touted the province as a leader in equality, justice and democracy.

A man wears a Quebec flag as he crosses a street during a Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day event in Montreal, Friday, June 24, 2022. Quebec is celebrating the St-Jean Baptiste Day, its national holiday, for the first time after most festivities were cancelled for the past two years due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

