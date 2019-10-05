

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Residents of a commercial and residential area in Montreal's Snowdon neighbourhood were woken up by gunfire around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

When Montreal police officers arrived at the scene, they found bullet holes on the facade of a Queen Mary Rd. business near the intersection with Trans Island Ave.

A 31-year-old man approached police officers on the scene to say that he was the intended target of the shooting, but was not injured.

Information from the man's testimony led to police erecting a second crime scene where some evidence of the shooting was found.

The K-9 team was called to the scene to assist, according to SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

There were no arrests made and the investigation is continuing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2019.