

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - A 28-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning in the Saint-Pierre neighbourhood in Lachine.

The victim was found lying in a parking lot on Camille St., near Ouellette Ave., near Club de Tir Ville St. Pierre (CTVSP).

After responding to the 911 call, Montreal police found the man had been shot with at least one firearm projectile in the upper body.

The man was taken to the hospital, and is in critical condition.

Investigators and forensic identification technicians were called to the scene to analyze the scene, and are reviewing surveillance footage from the area to determine what happened.

Police will also be interviewing witnesses throughout the day, according to SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

The report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2019.