Shots fired at building in Saint-Laurent industrial area
Another episode of shots fired at a Montreal building is being investigated by local police (SPVM).
This latest event occurred around 4:00 a.m. Friday.
Shots were fired at a building on Côte-de-Liesse Road, near the intersection of Cavendish Boulevard, in an industrial and commercial sector of the Saint-Laurent borough.
The intersection is located near highways 15, 40 and 520.
Shortly after arriving on the scene, the SPVM officers found bullet holes in a door of the building and shell casings on the ground. No injuries were reported and no one was arrested.
Police established a security perimeter and the investigation is ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 19, 2023.
