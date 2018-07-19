Shooting, but no victim, in NDG
Emergency crews rushed to de Maisonneuve and Melrose in NDG after reports of a shooting on July 18, 2018
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 7:36AM EDT
Montreal police rushed to an area near the train tracks in NDG late Wednesday after residents heard gunshots and a woman screaming.
People called 9-1-1 just before 10 p.m. to report they'd heard gunfire near de Maisonneuve Ave. and Melrose Ave.
When police arrived they found nobody at the scene, but they discovered several shell casings.
Investigators search the bushes beside the train tracks, and a pedestrian tunnel that goes underneath the railway, but found no witnesses nor victims.
Latest Montreal News
- Silva goal lifts Impact of Whitecaps in Canadian Championship opener
- Verdict expected Thursday for cop charged in dangerous driving death of child
- Driver of stolen truck leads police on chase over train bridge
- Equipment theft ends with three people injured
- Longueuil man subdued by police after attacking mother