Montreal police rushed to an area near the train tracks in NDG late Wednesday after residents heard gunshots and a woman screaming.

People called 9-1-1 just before 10 p.m. to report they'd heard gunfire near de Maisonneuve Ave. and Melrose Ave.

When police arrived they found nobody at the scene, but they discovered several shell casings.

Investigators search the bushes beside the train tracks, and a pedestrian tunnel that goes underneath the railway, but found no witnesses nor victims.