Quebec wants to give pharmacists even more powers

Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel will table a bill on Tuesday to broaden the powers of certain professionals, such as pharmacists.

The information, first reported by TVA Nouvelles, was confirmed to The Canadian Press on Monday morning by sources close to the matter.

The bill aims to update the Professional Code, a long-standing demand of the professional orders, in order to improve health-care practices.

For example, it would give pharmacists greater agility and authorize more health professionals to make mental health diagnoses, the source said.

The aim is to "simplify the Quebec system" and "make healthcare and the services offered by professionals more accessible," according to reports.

The bill is presented as a first “very major” milestone in the reform announced by LeBel last fall.

In all, 46 professional orders would be affected.