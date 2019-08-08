

CTV Montreal Staff





The federal government is funding two Quebec programs to help victims of sexual harassment.

Justice Minister David Lametti announced Thursday that Ottawa is giving Juripop and GAIHST (Groupe d'Aide et d'Information sur le Harcelement Sexuel au Travail) $2.3 million.

The two groups hope the funding will encourage victims of workplace harassment to come forward.

"Juripop is really proud to announce that as of early 2020 we'll be offering free legal advice to all the victims of sexual and psychological harassment in the workplace, Quebec-wide," said Sophie Gagnon, the Executive Director of Juripop.

Gagnon said that many harassment victims are reluctant to seek legal help because they believe they will be ignored.

The funding will also help newcomers to Quebec, indigenous women, and members of the LGBTQ community.