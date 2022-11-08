Sex assault trial of ex-PQ member Harold LeBel begins
The sex assault trial involving former Quebec politician Harold LeBel is underway at the courthouse in Rimouski, Que.
LeBel, a former Parti Quebecois member of the legislature, has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault.
The identity of the alleged victim is protected by a publication ban.
LeBel was arrested Dec. 15, 2020, for an alleged incident in October 2017, which led to his removal from the PQ caucus.
On Monday, 14 jurors were chosen to hear the case in Rimouski, Que., about 315 kilometres northeast of the provincial capital.
Superior Court Justice Serge Francoeur is presiding over the trial, which is expected to last two to three weeks.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2022.
