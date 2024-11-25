MONTREAL
    • Canadiens recall Laval Rocket forward Joshua Roy

    Laval Rockets' Joshua Roy (10) warms up prior to AHL hockey action in Laval, Que., on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press)
    The Montreal Canadiens recalled forward Joshua Roy from the Laval Rocket on Monday morning.

    Roy trained with the Habs at the CN Sports Complex on the eve of a showdown with Utah HC at the Bell Centre.

    The team did not have to subtract any players to carry out the move, as it asked to extend Rafaël Harvey-Pinard's stay with the Rocket to get back into shape.

    Harvey-Pinard was initially scheduled to play just three games with the Rocket, as his name is still on the injured list.

    However, the Canadiens were able to take advantage of a two-game extension.

    He did not record any points in his first three outings with the Rocket.

    For his part, Roy scored eight goals and as many assists in 17 games with the Rocket this autumn.

    He was cut by the Canadiens after a disappointing camp.

    Defenceman Mike Matheson did not take part in the Habs' training session on Monday, instead benefiting from a day of treatment.

    For his part, forward Patrik Laine took part in the Habs’ training session without restriction. He had joined his team-mates at work on Nov. 20, but was wearing a jersey indicating that he should avoid contact.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 25, 2024.

     

