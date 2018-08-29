

CTV Montreal





A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Montreal area.

It’s affecting Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval and Montreal Island areas.

Strong wind gusts have affected much of the West Island, with nearly 19,000 Hydro-Quebec customers without power just before 3 p.m.

An estimated 14,000 homes and businesses lost power in Montérégie, mostly in Vaudreuil-Soulanges area, and 4,300 in Laval.

Hydro-Quebec expects service to be restored by 5:30 p.m.

The thunderstorm watch is advising Montrealers to seek shelter indoors if they see threatening weather approaching.