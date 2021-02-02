MONTREAL -- Police have arrested several adolescents in Gatineau in connection with posessing and distributing child pornography.

In a statement posted to their website on Tuesday, Gatineau police said the suspects were arrested over the past few days after an investigation that took several weeks. That investigation revealed a network in which child pornography was traded and sold between minors attending several Gatineau schools.

Police said the photos, which were of teenage girls, were obtained by gaining access to their Snapchat accounts and were circulated without the girls' knowledge.

The suspects appeared in court and were released with conditions.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests could be made.

Because the suspects are minors, no identifying information can be released.