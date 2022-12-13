Seven-year-old girl killed after hit and run in downtown Montreal: police

A seven-year-old girl has died of her injuries after she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene after the crash in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough Tuesday morning, police say.

Police said they received multiple 911 calls at around 8:05 a.m. reporting a pedestrian had been struck.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Parthenais and Rouen streets where they found the young girl seriously injured. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died of her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene before the arrival of first responders, said Montreal police spokesperson Julien Levesque. The girl was struck in a school zone.

Health-care workers from the CLSC des Faubourgs, which is located at that intersection, were able to assist the victim on site, said regional health-care spokesperson Jean-Nicolas Aubé.



"Right inside the CLSC there were three nurses and one resident doctor. These people are trained to act whenever there are these types of situations – and that’s exactly what they did. So they came out and they did some manoeuvres until the arrival of emergency personnel," he said.

Paramedics transferred the victim to hospital.

Police said later in the day that a man in his 40s was being interviewed in connection with the hit-and-run.

It is the fourth time in 2022 that a child has been hit crossing the street in Montreal. In November and March a one-year-old and four-year-old respectively were hit crossing the same intersection in Outremont. Both children survived. In July, a two-year-old girl was struck and killed in a stroller in Montreal North.

Police confirmed that an 87-year-old man was met by investigators in connection with the hit-and-run that injured the one-year-old.

Mayor Valerie Plante responded to the tragedy on Twitter.

"Words fail me in the face of the horrible event this morning," she wrote.

- With files from Matt Grillo and Daniel J. Rowe.