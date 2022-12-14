Man, 45, facing charge in hit-and-run that killed Ukrainian girl in Montreal
The man arrested in the hit-and-run death of a Ukrainian refugee Tuesday is facing a charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.
Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia, 45, is expected to appear in a Montreal courthouse Wednesday, the Crown prosecutor's office confirmed, after police say he turned himself in.
The victim, a seven-year-old girl named Maria, was walking near her school in the Ville-Marie borough Tuesday morning when she was struck by a vehicle.
The young girl arrived as a refugee with her mother, brother and sister just two months ago, according to Michael Shwec with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress. He said the girl's father is fighting in Ukraine against the Russian invasion.
"It's unbelievable what that poor mother is going through," said Schwec. "Thinking that she came here, she had a safe place, began integrating within life in Montreal. To have this happen, especially around Christmas – just before the holidays. It's a terrible nightmare that you wouldn't want anybody to have to live through."
A parish priest is in contact with the girl's mother, according to Shwec who said an online fundraiser will be set up to help the family cover funeral costs.
"So the mother, the family, is going through a very difficult time and the community looks to celebrate Christmas as a community and now we have this dark cloud over everybody. It's a very tough time," said Schwec.
Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the scene around 8:05 a.m., where they found the girl seriously injured. She was transported to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries.
She was walking in a school zone with her siblings when she was struck.
Garcia turned himself in on Tuesday afternoon, Montreal police spokeswoman Const. Mariane Allaire Morin said.
A group of about 40 mourners took part in a vigil Tuesday night.
"It's a small community. Everybody knows everybody. So it's a wake-up call. Because a lot of people have been saying that traffic is really, really bad. It's a disaster," said organizer Philippe Bouchard.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault addressed the tragedy at a press scrum in Quebec City Wednesday morning.
"Of course, we have to be careful in school zones everywhere in Quebec, all the time. We have children, our children, walking or using a bike to go to school," he said.
"It's too sad to see somebody from Ukraine, coming from the war, to end like this. It's terrible."
This is a developing story. More to come.
With files from CTV's Joe Lofaro and The Canadian Press
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.
WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M. | Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations top 2,000 as public health gives update
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | First snowstorm of the season heading to Montreal area
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Snow in the Prairies and 'mixed bag’ for Ontario; Atlantic Canada hit by two systems
Canadians are bracing for a winter storm bringing snow to Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and ending in already-buried Atlantic Canada.
UPDATED | 'Stand on the side of the common people,' Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tells caucus
In a speech to his caucus ahead of the holidays, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said it is his party's job to 'stand on the side of the common people.'
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dead at 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the amiable DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' and dancer who rose to fame on 'So You Think You Can Dance,' has died, according to information from the Los Angeles County Coroner.
Girl, 7, killed in Montreal hit-and-run was a Ukrainian refugee
The seven-year-old girl struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Montreal Tuesday was a Ukrainian refugee, according to neighbours. Dozens of people took part in a vigil Tuesday night to mourn the death of the young girl, who had fled Ukraine with her family.
Developing countries walk out of Montreal biodiversity conference over funding
Developing countries have walked out of global talks in Montreal on conserving the world's biodiversity over concerns about funding.
Will MPs break for the holidays early? Liberal House leader 'optimistic'
While MPs are scheduled to stick around until Friday to finish off the fall sitting, Government House Leader Mark Holland says he's 'optimistic' about the Commons adjourning on Wednesday.
William and Kate release summery family photo for official Christmas card
The U.K .may have been blanketed with snow this week, but you wouldn't know it from the image on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Christmas card.
Trade Minister Mary Ng broke ethics rules over contract to friend, commissioner rules
International Trade Minister Mary Ng apologized Tuesday after the federal ethics commissioner concluded she broke the rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
Diabetes drug in short supply in U.S. after celebrities, influencers touted its weight-loss benefits
Ozempic, a drug approved to treat Type 2 diabetes, is in short supply in the U.S. after social media and prominent figures popularized the medication as a solution for weight loss.
Toronto
-
Naloxone kits to be required in 'high risk' Ontario businesses in 2023
Ontario businesses deemed to be "high risk” settings in which opioid overdoses could take place will be required to have a Naloxone kit on-site beginning June 1, 2023, the government announced Wednesday.
-
This is how Toronto is preparing for this week’s winter storm
Snow clearing equipment will be spread across Toronto today ahead of an anticipated winter storm that could drop as much as 15 centimetres of snow on the region.
-
Inside SickKids: As the operating room sits quiet, staff worry about growing backlog
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children has cancelled 279 surgeries since the ramp-down order went out in mid-November. As the wait-list increases, so does staff anxiety.
Atlantic
-
Heavy snowfall sparks closures, power outages across the Maritimes
Heavy snow fell across parts of the Maritimes overnight, causing several closures, cancellations, and power outages Wednesday.
-
Transport Canada must be 'more vigilant,' relatives say two years after N.S. sinking
Two years after the sinking of the Chief William Saulis, relatives of the victims say Dec. 15 is a date that provokes painful memories, unanswered questions and frustration over a Transportation Safety Board investigation that still hasn't officially delivered its findings.
-
'I want to die with dignity': N.S. health-care advocate choosing MAID to end his life
John Dennis, 78, who has the distinction of being the oldest surviving lung transplant recipient in Nova Scotia, says he's been approved for Medical Assistance In Dying (MAID) and plans to exercise that option next week.
London
-
Pedestrians truck in London’s southwest end
Charges are pending after two pedestrians were struck in southwest London, according to police. Witnesses say a female pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle at a southwest London intersection.
-
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dead at 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the amiable DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' and dancer who rose to fame on 'So You Think You Can Dance,' has died, according to information from the Los Angeles County Coroner.
-
IN PHOTOS
IN PHOTOS | Did you catch the sunrise this morning?
People across southwestern Ontario were treated to a spectacular sunrise on Wednesday morning. The sunrise was complete by 7:48 a.m. in the London area with a clear and sunny sky on the way for the day.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario driver shocked to get bill for almost $40,000 to repair utility pole he hit
An Ontario driver said he was shocked eight months after a horrific car crash to get a bill for $37,860 to repair the utility pole he hit.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sault police investigating death at Albert Street West home
Officers with the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service are investigating a death at a home on Albert Street West.
-
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dead at 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the amiable DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' and dancer who rose to fame on 'So You Think You Can Dance,' has died, according to information from the Los Angeles County Coroner.
Calgary
-
Poverty, safety among top concerns for Calgarians: report
The annual Quality of Life Report from the Calgary Foundation suggests a growing percentage of Calgarians are concerned with the rate of poverty and safety in the city.
-
Calgary's wastewater is now being tested for flu and RSV cases
Deep in south Calgary, on the site of a sprawling wastewater treatment plant, a small group of researchers are now tracking the spread of influenza and RSV in Alberta.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Another cold snap on the way for Alberta
Get that last-minute holiday shopping done before the cold snap arrives.
Kitchener
-
Cyclist airlifted after crash in Waterloo
A cyclist has been transported to an out-of-region hospital via air ambulance following a collision Wednesday morning in Waterloo.
-
WRPS announces walk-in support for victims of intimate partner violence
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has announced the addition of a walk-in support service for victims of intimate partner violence.
-
Stratford, Ont. teen pleads guilty to manslaughter
An 18-year-old Stratford man pleaded guilty in connection with the spring 2022 stabbing death of Zachary Hartman, a musician from Exeter.
Vancouver
-
Mission RCMP asks public to keep distance from unfolding incident, IHIT deployed
An investigation is unfolding in a residential neighbourhood in Mission, B.C., and local Mounties are asking people to stay clear of the scene.
-
1 man fatally shot in Chilliwack neighbourhood, vehicle torched
Homicide investigators have been deployed to Chilliwack after a man was shot and killed in a residential neighbourhood Tuesday night.
-
Vancouver company says it can demonstrate fusion technology at power plant scale by 2027
On the heels of a major scientific breakthrough in fusion at a lab in California, the CEO of Vancouver-based General Fusion says his company is on track to demonstrate the real-world possibilities of the clean energy technology at the power plant level by the year 2027.
Edmonton
-
'Not approved by city council': Sohi blasts UCP over new Edmonton social issues task force
The Alberta government has a new 12-person team tasked with addressing addictions, crime and homelessness in the capital, but the city's mayor is not happy about how it's being done.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Mild temperatures hang on for a few days
Daytime highs in Edmonton will be right around average for today, Thursday and Friday.
-
Complaints about CRA up 70 per cent from pre-pandemic year: taxpayers' watchdog
The number of complaints about the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) filed with the taxpayers’ watchdog more than doubled in the last fiscal year compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to Taxpayers' Ombudsperson Francois Boileau.
Windsor
-
SIU clears Windsor police officer in shooting death
The province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has concluded its investigation after a man was shot and killed by a police officer this past summer.
-
Police arrest Blenheim man for identity fraud
A Blenheim man is charged for allegedly using someone else’s identification to open a bank account.
-
'The next two years are critical': Ontario’s tourism sector not expected to recover until 2025
Ontario’s tourism sector, including officials in Windsor-Essex, is calling for a comprehensive strategy to address ongoing impacts of COVID-19 border closures, capacity restrictions, and structural issues.
Regina
-
Fire destroys Regina tent community, residents displaced
A fire on Tuesday evening caused a group of people experiencing homelessness in Regina to flee their tent community.
-
Here's an overview of the proposed Regina city budget for 2023-24
Regina's city council begins its deliberations over the 2023 - 2024 annual budgets on Wednesday.
-
Trudeau says he's not willing to kick health-care reform down the road any longer
The federal and provincial governments appear deadlocked in their negotiations on the future of health care in Canada, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest comments suggests he will not be the one to blink first.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect heavy snow in Ottawa on Friday
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
-
Dottie the Lab recovering at the Ottawa Humane Society
Now on the mend, Dottie, a two-year-old black Labrador Retriever, was found wandering down the side of a road in Ottawa’s west end on Dec. 6.
-
Fare freeze and recreation fee cut coming in 2023 budget
The final Ottawa city council meeting of 2022 will take place today and the directions for next year’s budget are high on the agenda.
Saskatoon
-
Trial date set for Saskatoon woman charged in 9-year-old girl's death
A trial date has been set for a woman charged in a nine-year-old girl’s death.
-
Saskatoon's Loraas Disposal sold to Texas-based company
Saskatoon's Loraas Disposal North has been sold to a waste management company headquartered in Texas.
-
A new spin on charity: Local fundraiser brings wheels to the world
A Saskatoon couple is teaming up with a local bike store to help give the gift of transportation to people around the world.