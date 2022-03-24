Four-year-old child in stable condition after being hit by car in Outremont

Montreal police say a four-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in the city's Outremont borough Thursday morning.

He was conscious when he was brought to hospital in critical condition. As of 11 a.m., his life was no longer in danger.

The collision happened on Bloomfield Avenue near Lajoie Avenue.

Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson for the police, said the child was struck by a vehicle driving in an alleyway.

The driver of the vehicle, a 42-year-old woman, was treated for shock at the scene.

Bloomfield Avenue is closed between Lajoie Avenue and Bernard Avenue as investigators analyze the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated.