    • Alouettes sign defensive back Wesley Sutton to two-year contract

    Montreal Alouettes' Wesley Sutton, right, tackles Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Shemar Bridges during second half CFL action in Montreal on Saturday, August 10, 2024. (Peter McCabe / The Canadian Press) Montreal Alouettes' Wesley Sutton, right, tackles Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Shemar Bridges during second half CFL action in Montreal on Saturday, August 10, 2024. (Peter McCabe / The Canadian Press)
    The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive back Wesley Sutton to a two-year deal through 2026, the CFL club announced Wednesday.

    Sutton made 78 defensive plays this past season, placing him among the team's leaders.

    The 28-year-old recorded 61 defensive tackles, one on special teams, two sacks, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and 10 pass knockdowns in 12 regular season games.

    Sutton, from Chandler, Ariz., joined the Alouettes in 2021.

    He was named an East Division All-Star in 2022 and 2023.

    Alouettes general manager said in a statement that Sutton is a leader on defence who plays with contagious energy.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 4, 2024.

