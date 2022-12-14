Suspect in hit-and-run that killed 7-year-old girl in Montreal to appear in court

The man arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a young girl earlier this week is expected to appear in the Montreal courthouse Wednesday.

The victim, a seven-year-old girl named Maria, was walking near her school in the Ville-Marie borough Tuesday morning when she was struck by a vehicle.

The suspect, a man in his 40s from Montreal's South Shore, allegedly sped off. He was arrested by police later that day.

Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the scene around 8:05 a.m., where they found the girl seriously injured. She was transported to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries.

According to neighbours, Maria was a Ukrainian refugee and had only been attending the nearby school for a few months.

She was walking in a school zone with her siblings when the tragedy occurred.

A group of about 40 took part in a vigil Tuesday night to mourn the death of the young girl.

This is a developing story. More to come.

With files from CTV's Joe Lofaro.