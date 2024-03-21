MONTREAL
    'Serious blow': Montreal police seize nearly $1M in drugs, arrest 3 in raids

    The Montreal police logo is seen on a police vehicle. (CTV News) The Montreal police logo is seen on a police vehicle. (CTV News)
    Three people have been arrested and nearly $1 million worth of drugs have been seized in what Montreal police are calling a "serious blow" to the city's black market.

    Two men, aged 49 and 23, and a 45-year-old woman were arrested in a sweep carried out in Laval, Montreal and Brossard, including raids of the suspects' homes, vehicles and a warehouse they had rented.

    Police said they found 21 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of approximately $525,000.

    About 45,000 opioid tablets were seized and found to contain metonitazene, a dangerous substance 20 times more powerful than fentanyl. It can cause fatal overdoses, said police.

    Approximately 36,000 benzodiazepine and amphetamine tablets and smaller quantities of methamphetamine and steroids were also found, along with $175,000 in cash.

    The three suspects appeared Wednesday at the Montreal courthouse and are facing numerous charges related to drug trafficking. They will remain in detention until the next stage of legal proceedings, said police.

