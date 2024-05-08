Lion Electric reports US$22 million Q1 loss
The Lion Electric Co. says it lost US$21.7 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of US$15.6 million in the same quarter last year as it faced higher manufacturing costs related to the ramp up of new products.
The maker of all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the loss amounted to 10 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of seven cents per share a year earlier.
Revenue for the quarter totalled US$55.5 million, up from US$54.7 million in the first quarter of 2023.
Lion says the increase in revenue was helped by a higher proportion of U.S. vehicle sales which resulted in a more favourable product mix, offset in part by a drop in sales volumes.
The company says it delivered 196 vehicles for the quarter, down from 220 delivered in the same quarter last year.
The Montreal-based company announced last month that it was cutting about 120 jobs. The move followed the elimination of more than 100 jobs at the company in February and 150 positions in November last year.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Ontario Provincial Police arrest 64 suspects in child sexual exploitation investigation
Ontario Provincial Police say 64 suspects are facing a combined 348 charges in connection with a series of child sexual exploitation investigations that spanned the province.
Most of Canada to receive emergency alert test today
The federal government will test its capacity to issue emergency alerts today, with the exception of Ontario, where the test will take place on May 15.
OPINION What King Charles' schedule being too 'full' to accommodate son suggests about relationship with Prince Harry
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has made headlines with his recent arrival in the U.K., this time to celebrate all things Invictus. But upon the prince landing in the U.K., we have already had confirmation that King Charles III won't have time to see his youngest son during his brief visit.
Seafood, eat food: Calgary Stampede releases Midway menu
The Calgary Stampede has released its menu of sweet, salty and spicy treats available on the Midway for the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.
Ontario man devastated to learn $150,000 line of credit isn't insured after wife dies
An Ontario man found out that a line of credit he thought was insured actually isn't after his wife of 50 years died.
Boy Scouts of America is rebranding. Here's why they've changed their name
After more than a century, Boy Scouts of America is rebranding as Scouting America, another major shakeup for an organization that once proudly resisted change.
Trial begins for Winnipeg serial killer who claims he was mentally ill
The trial of a man who admits he killed four women in Winnipeg is set to begin Wednesday, and a law professor says lawyers for Jeremy Skibicki have multiple hurdles to clear for a defence of mental illness.
These adults born in the '90s partnered with their parents to buy homes in Ontario
An Ontario woman said it would have been impossible to buy a house without her mother – an anecdote that animates the fact that over 17 per cent of Canadian homeowners born in the ‘90s own their property with their parents, according to a new report.
New Canadian study could be a lifesaver for thousands suffering from CTE
A first-of-its-kind Canadian research study is working towards a major medical breakthrough for a brain disorder, believed to be caused by repeated head injuries, that can only be detected after death.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario Provincial Police arrest 64 suspects in child sexual exploitation investigation
Ontario Provincial Police say 64 suspects are facing a combined 348 charges in connection with a series of child sexual exploitation investigations that spanned the province.
-
Ontario man devastated to learn $150,000 line of credit isn't insured after wife dies
An Ontario man found out that a line of credit he thought was insured actually isn't after his wife of 50 years died.
-
These adults born in the '90s partnered with their parents to buy homes in Ontario
An Ontario woman said it would have been impossible to buy a house without her mother – an anecdote that animates the fact that over 17 per cent of Canadian homeowners born in the ‘90s own their property with their parents, according to a new report.
Ottawa
-
COMING UP @ 11:30
COMING UP @ 11:30 Federal public service unions to announce next steps in fight against office mandates
Federal public service unions will be speaking out today to announce the next steps they'll be taking as they challenge the federal government's in-office mandate.
-
City of Ottawa will fly Israeli flag at City Hall on May 14 but won't hold flag raising ceremony
The flag of Israel will fly at Ottawa City Hall on May 14 to mark the country's Independence Day, but the City of Ottawa says it will not hold the customary flag-raising ceremony due to concerns about public safety.
-
Meet Kanata's newest lottery millionaires
A Kanata couple is Ottawa's newest millionaire, after winning a $5 million lottery jackpot. Donna Rathwell and Norman Hewitt won the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot during the March 20 draw.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Regional Police officer charged with assault against female he knows: SiRT
Nova Scotia's police watchdog says a Halifax Regional Police officer has been charged with assault.
-
Emergency alert test scheduled Wednesday for all three Maritime provinces
Maritime residents may receive an alert on their smartphones, radios and TVs Wednesday as part of a test for Canada's national public alerting system.
-
N.B. judge allows three groups to intervene in Policy 713 case
A Court of King’s Bench judge is allowing three groups to submit oral arguments and written briefs as part of a larger legal dispute between the New Brunswick minister of education and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association over Policy 713 changes.
N.L.
-
Crown, defence present closing arguments for N.L. lawyer accused of sexual assault
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador latest province to tighten rules on Airbnbs
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.
-
Officer convicted of on-duty rape no longer with Royal Newfoundland Constabulary
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says an officer convicted in 2021 of raping a woman while on duty is no longer with the force.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sault Ste. Marie firefighters battling blaze downtown
Sault Ste. Marie police are asking people to avoid the Queen Street East area Wednesday as firefighters battle a blaze downtown.
-
Ontario man devastated to learn $150,000 line of credit isn't insured after wife dies
An Ontario man found out that a line of credit he thought was insured actually isn't after his wife of 50 years died.
-
Bracebridge OPP officer headed to trial on assault charges for incident caught on camera
Bracebridge OPP Const. Scott Anthony has hired Toronto defence lawyer Peter Brauti to defend him ahead of his assault case heading to trial.
London
-
Victim of construction accident dies of injuries
A man working on a Lucan-area home last week has passed away. Collin Mastorakos was injured in a construction accident on Sainsbury Line on April 29.
-
Two Tuesday evening crashes being investigated by LPS
The first happened around 6 p.m. in the area of Adelaide Street north near Nelson Street. A second crash happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Bradley Avenue and Ernest Avenue.
-
Another arrest for London police officer currently suspended without pay
A London police officer was arrested while off duty on Tuesday, in relation to a criminal harassment investigation into repeated communication with a victim over email and phone.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario Provincial Police arrest 64 suspects in child sexual exploitation investigation
Ontario Provincial Police say 64 suspects are facing a combined 348 charges in connection with a series of child sexual exploitation investigations that spanned the province.
-
$9M in drugs seized by WRPS, two Kitchener residents charged
Two Kitchener residents are facing charges in what police are calling one of the largest drug seizures in the Waterloo Regional Police Services’ history.
-
OPP investigating alleged sexual assault at Fergus retailer
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police say a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man at a Fergus retailer last week.
Windsor
-
'Serious puncture injuries' after assault in Wallaceburg: Police
A Wallaceburg woman is charged after police were called for a weapons investigation on Tuesday. Around 3:05 p.m. officers responded to Reaume Avenue in Wallaceburg where they found a woman with "serious puncture injuries."
-
Police searching for Chatham youth reported missing
Chatham-Kent police are hoping the public can hep find a 15 year old reported missing. Chase Vantomme was last seen Monday around 4:30 p.m. in the area of James Street in Chatham.
-
Severe weather batters parts of Michigan
Severe storms have battered parts of the Midwest, unleashing a curtain of heavy rain, gusty winds and tornadoes in the region.
Barrie
-
Caledon OPP investigate fatal crash
A fatal crash between a truck and car closed roads in Caledon Tuesday.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash involving a pedestrian
Around 9:50 p.m. Grey Bruce OPP, Grey County paramedics and the Intertownship Fire Department responded to the crash on Highway 21.
-
Upper Canada Mall celebrates 50 years with $50K donation
This month, Upper Canada Mall is celebrating its 50th Anniversary in Newmarket by giving back to the community with a $50,000 donation to the Southlake Foundation.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver mayor to address potential Canucks viewing party
The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers will face off at Rogers Arena Wednesday night for Game 1 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
-
Drama series based on Reena Virk's murder does 'great disservice,' says retired cop
A true crime drama based on the 1997 murder of British Columbia teen Reena Virk does 'a great disservice' to the victim, her family and her community, says a retired cop who worked on the original investigation.
-
Community mourns thousands of fish lost as B.C. drought risk looms again
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
Vancouver Island
-
Community mourns thousands of fish lost as B.C. drought risk looms again
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
-
Drama series based on Reena Virk's murder does 'great disservice,' says retired cop
A true crime drama based on the 1997 murder of British Columbia teen Reena Virk does 'a great disservice' to the victim, her family and her community, says a retired cop who worked on the original investigation.
-
Ottawa approves B.C.'s request to recriminalize drug use in public spaces
The federal government approved B.C.'s request Tuesday to recriminalize the use of drugs in public spaces such as hospitals and parks.
Winnipeg
-
Trial begins for Winnipeg serial killer who claims he was mentally ill
The trial of a man who admits he killed four women in Winnipeg is set to begin Wednesday, and a law professor says lawyers for Jeremy Skibicki have multiple hurdles to clear for a defence of mental illness.
-
'They've been increasing': Manitoba seeing an increase in number of ticks
This year's tick season is trending upward in Manitoba according to data and experts.
-
Emergency alert test scheduled for Manitoba Wednesday
If you get an emergency alert on one of your electronic devices Wednesday, don’t be alarmed.
Calgary
-
Seafood, eat food: Calgary Stampede releases Midway menu
The Calgary Stampede has released its menu of sweet, salty and spicy treats available on the Midway for the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.
-
Bye-bye bag fee: Calgary repeals single-use bylaw
A Calgary bylaw requiring businesses to charge a minimum bag fee and only provide single-use items when requested has officially been tossed.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Another pattern flip will push Calgary's weekend temps to the mid-20s
After a cold, wet and windy start to the week, the weekend promises a totally different weather story.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Here comes the sun and some heat
The rain's done in the Edmonton region. There's still some rain and snow falling in southern Alberta this morning, and a bit of lingering precip in parts of northeastern Alberta.
-
Oilers head to Vancouver for Game 1 against Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks won the Pacific Division by five points over the Edmonton Oilers and swept the regular-season series. Yet when they kick off their Western Conference semifinal series Wednesday in Vancouver, the Canucks are the underdogs.
-
Most of Canada to receive emergency alert test today
The federal government will test its capacity to issue emergency alerts today, with the exception of Ontario, where the test will take place on May 15.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan care home where elderly man was allegedly attacked suspended after inspection
A Saskatchewan care home where an elderly man was allegedly attacked is suspended from taking on hospital patients following a recent inspection of the facility.
-
Moose Jaw Warriors advance to second WHL Championship in franchise history with overtime win
Lynden Lakovic's goal just 36 seconds into overtime on Tuesday night helped the Moose Jaw Warriors to a 3-2 win over the Saskatoon Blades in game seven and into the Western Hockey League final.
-
Most of Canada to receive emergency alert test today
The federal government will test its capacity to issue emergency alerts today, with the exception of Ontario, where the test will take place on May 15.
Saskatoon
-
Blades season ends with heartbreaking game seven overtime loss to Warriors
They call it sudden death overtime for a reason, and game seven of the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) east final between the Saskatoon Blades and Moose Jaw Warriors delivered just that.
-
Saskatchewan care home where elderly man was allegedly attacked suspended after inspection
A Saskatchewan care home where an elderly man was allegedly attacked is suspended from taking on hospital patients following a recent inspection of the facility.
-
Most of Canada to receive emergency alert test today
The federal government will test its capacity to issue emergency alerts today, with the exception of Ontario, where the test will take place on May 15.